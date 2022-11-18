Bhediya Promotions: Kriti Sanon's Saree Is Inspired By Her Song Thumkeshwari

Kriti Sanon has been delivering hits back-to-back. From Mimi to Heropanti, Kriti Sanon’s career graph has been on the rise. And now, the actress will be seen in the upcoming movie Bhediya. Kriti recently stepped out with Varun Dhawan to promote the film in a colourful saree.

Fashion queen Kriti never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices- be it casual outfits or making heads turn in six yards. Recently, the actress stepped out in a colourful printed saree with a risqué blouse from the shelves of Ranbir Mukherjee looking ultra-sophisticated and chic. The contemporary white saree was unique, as it featured abstract, colourful and vibrant prints in the shades of black, yellow, pink, red and orange. She paired it with a stunning blouse that stole the show.

The strapless style blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and has vertical black and white stripes on it. To amp up her look, she accessorized her look with black and white bangles. To keep the saree the centre of attention, she opted for a simplistic look by pulling her hair back into a ponytail. For her glam picks, the actress chose subtle yet glowy makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, kohled eyes and nude lip colour. She also chose to paint her nails black.

The actress’ look for the day reflected the energy of her song Thumkeshwari from the upcoming film Bhediya. She captioned the post with, “Thumkeshwari Saree Spree!”

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

As soon as the actress uploaded her photos, her fans and friends took to the comment section to pour their love. One of the friends wrote, “Kamal dhamal”, while another one said, “You are the warmest, most cheerful people in the world. I love you."

Coming back to her film Bhediya, Kriti Sanon will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie is slated to release on November 25. Apart from this, she will also star in Adipurush along with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in lead roles. She also has Ganapath and Shehzaada in the pipeline.

