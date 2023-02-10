Experiencing hair problems such as hair loss can be annoying and even distressing. Luckily, it is possible to overcome most of your hair issues with the help of traditional remedies. Bhringraj, which has been a part of Ayurvedic and traditional medicines for hundreds of years, is known as Keshraj for all its benefits for hair.

Bhringraj oil is high in vitamins and minerals essential for healthy hair. It’s rich in Vitamin D, Vitamin E, magnesium, calcium and iron.

Recently, Dr Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, shared on Instagram about the benefits of bhringraj and how to prepare its oil. According to her, this herb can solve most of our hair problems, and allows healthy hair growth. She added that as per Ayurveda, Bhringraj is “nature’s elixir” for majority of the hair problems.

According to her, the herb increases the blood circulation in the scalp and hair follicles effectively. This brings in more nutrients via blood supply to enrich the roots. Dr Mukerjee revealed that bhringraj has powerful anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties along with active ingredients that prevent the hair from getting grey.

Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to prepare bhringraj oil at home as suggested by Dr Mukerjee:

Method 1: Using leaves to prepare the bhringraj oil

Chop the bhringraj leaves finely and put them, along with a cup of coconut oil, in a kadhai or pan. For five minutes heat the mixture for five minutes on a slow flame. Turn off the flame and allow the oil to cool down. Put the oil in a bottle. Wait for a few days, then strain the bhringraj oil as the leaves would have released their nutrients into the oil by now.

Apply this oil on your scalp and leave it overnight. Repeat this at least twice a week. Within four months of this practice you can see significant changes.

Method 2: Using powder to prepare the bhringraj oil

Take 3-4 tablespoons of coconut oil, and add about one teaspoon of bhringraj powder to it. Now, mix them and it is ready to be applied on your scalp. Once applied, keep it overnight and use the oil for about four to six months. According to Dr Anjali, it would nourish your hair and control hair loss.

