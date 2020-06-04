Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bhumi Pednekar Endorses Anti-Spitting Campaign In Fight Against Covid-19

Bhumi Pednekar recently came out with the campaign titled ‘One Wish For The Earth' for World Environment Day, on June 5 and has drawn support from various Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar.

IANS

Updated:June 4, 2020, 9:08 AM IST
Bhumi Pednekar Endorses Anti-Spitting Campaign In Fight Against Covid-19
Bhumi Pednekar recently came out with the campaign titled ‘One Wish For The Earth' for World Environment Day, on June 5 and has drawn support from various Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has urged all to fight the COVID-19 pandemic through an anti-spitting campaign that aims to educate people. She has reminded that the dreaded novel coronavirus spreads even by spitting.

"We have to defeat coronavirus and everyone has to join hands. Leave the habit of spitting. We have to save the country. Currently, our country is under the threat of corona and the fatal disease spreads even by spitting," Bhumi said. She added, "We all came together to get associated with the toilet campaign and pledged to make the country clean. Similarly, let's pledge to make the country corona free, by avoiding to spit here and there."

Bhumi has recently come out with a campaign titled ‘One Wish For The Earth' for World Environment Day, on June 5.

View this post on Instagram

This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :) We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me. We will also be celebrating eco-friendly and sustainable #smallbusinesses and be in conversation with our little Climate Warriors from the ages of 4 to 8yrs.. they are just so cute ♥️ Also, a special mention to a very special launch (stay tuned to find out more ). The sole effort put behind all of these activities has been a joy-ride and a learning process for me. I look forward to creating more and more awareness about the environment and our natural surroundings by learning to co-exist. Lots and lots of love, Climate Warrior (Bhumi)

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Several Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar have supported the initiative. Big B tweeted and pledged "to be climate-conscious, create awareness within families & communities." Akshay shared a video where he spoke about climate change. He said the one wish that he has is to "work towards rebuilding mother nature by the simplest act of planting trees." Anushka urged everyone to treat animals and plant species with utmost kindness and equality.

Bhumi has become the face of the anti-spitting campaign for Sambandh Health Foundation along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, endorsing the Spit Free India Movement.

