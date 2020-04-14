Bhumi Pednekar is Now 'Bhumi the Baker'
Bhumi Pednekar has become the latest Bollywood celebrity who has taken to baking cakes to while away the COVID-19 lockdown hours.
Bhumi on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself baking a walnut and dates cake. The image shows the cake baking in the oven.
The actress captioned the image: "Bhumi the Baker #WalnutAndDatesCake #happyeaster #stayhomestaysafe.
She later took to her Instagram stories, where she shared that she was asking "moong dal halwa" for her mother Sumitra Pednekar.
Bhumi posted that it took her a while to make and that a lot of efforts went into making the halwa.
She then thanked her mother being her "eternal teacher".
She wrote: "Sumitra Pednekar thank you my eternal teacher of all things amazing. Also, you're the real captain of this team I am still kachcha nimbu."
On the professional front, Bhumi will next be seen in "Durgavati" and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare".
