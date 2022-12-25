Bhumi Pednekar Is “Signing Of 2022” In This Unconventional Animal-Print Drape

Saree is an ethnic wonder, and we all have a soft spot for it. There is more than one way to drape the six yards of grace and look stunning as ever. As for Bhumi Pednekar, she prefers to give it an unconventional spin. Owing to her sartorial sense and style, the actress does not shy away from experimenting with her closet. And, her modern drape, at the Filmfare OTT Awards red carpet stands proof. Stylist: Rhea Kapoor.

The golden and black animal-printed saree was from the shelves of the clothing brand, Ekaya Banaras. To say the least, Bhumi’s ethnic number was a match of elegance and boldness. Her choice of the blouse was quite bold. It featured lace-up details across the chest which gave an extra edge to the overall look. The actress flaunted her well-toned body effortlessly in traditional wear.

In the pictures, Bhumi is seen styling her pallu on one shoulder, from the back. The actress charmed the whole look by accessorizing golden-era cuffs from the MP jewellery house. Her tresses were styled in a sleek bun with a centre partition. For makeup, Bhumi picked a glamorous look to further complement her diva style. Maroon eyelids, black kohl, winged black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, and mascara-laden eyelashes consisted of her eye makeup. She opted for a glass-clean skin with highlighted and contoured cheeks. And, to round it off, Bhumi wore a nude lip shade. Can it get more glamorous? We don’t think so.

“Signing off 2022 in style," Bhumi Pednekar captioned her post. Her stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor reacted to the post saying, “Not removing the saree or glam."

Bhumi Pednekar has an interesting lineup of movies such as Afwaah, Bheed and Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The actress also has Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Bhumi recently delivered a noteworthy performance in Govinda Naam Mera starring opposite Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

