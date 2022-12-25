CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#IPLAuction2023
Home » News » Lifestyle » Bhumi Pednekar Is “Signing Of 2022” In This Unconventional Animal-Print Drape
1-MIN READ

Bhumi Pednekar Is “Signing Of 2022” In This Unconventional Animal-Print Drape

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 10:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Rhea Kapoor absolutely nailed this look on Bhumi. (Images: Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor absolutely nailed this look on Bhumi. (Images: Instagram)

What do you think of her look- goals or not?

Saree is an ethnic wonder, and we all have a soft spot for it. There is more than one way to drape the six yards of grace and look stunning as ever. As for Bhumi Pednekar, she prefers to give it an unconventional spin. Owing to her sartorial sense and style, the actress does not shy away from experimenting with her closet. And, her modern drape, at the Filmfare OTT Awards red carpet stands proof. Stylist: Rhea Kapoor.

The golden and black animal-printed saree was from the shelves of the clothing brand, Ekaya Banaras. To say the least, Bhumi’s ethnic number was a match of elegance and boldness. Her choice of the blouse was quite bold. It featured lace-up details across the chest which gave an extra edge to the overall look. The actress flaunted her well-toned body effortlessly in traditional wear.

RELATED NEWS

In the pictures, Bhumi is seen styling her pallu on one shoulder, from the back. The actress charmed the whole look by accessorizing golden-era cuffs from the MP jewellery house. Her tresses were styled in a sleek bun with a centre partition. For makeup, Bhumi picked a glamorous look to further complement her diva style. Maroon eyelids, black kohl, winged black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, and mascara-laden eyelashes consisted of her eye makeup. She opted for a glass-clean skin with highlighted and contoured cheeks. And, to round it off, Bhumi wore a nude lip shade. Can it get more glamorous? We don’t think so.

“Signing off 2022 in style," Bhumi Pednekar captioned her post. Her stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor reacted to the post saying, “Not removing the saree or glam."

Bhumi Pednekar has an interesting lineup of movies such as Afwaah, Bheed and Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The actress also has Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Bhumi recently delivered a noteworthy performance in Govinda Naam Mera starring opposite Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. actress Bhumi Pednekar
  2. fashion
  3. Rhea Kapoor
first published:December 25, 2022, 10:45 IST
last updated:December 25, 2022, 10:45 IST
Read More