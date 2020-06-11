Bhumi Pednekar Looks Stunning as She Poses with Sister Samiksha for Magazine Cover

Bhumi Pednekar recently featured on the cover of a leading fashion magazine. Surprisingly, the actress’ sister, Samiksha graced the issue alongside. The sisters are charming in the stills and share an uncanny resemblance that cannot be ignored.

Take a look:

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress spoke about how she felt about featuring on the magazine’s cover with her sister. She said she couldn’t pass on a fun opportunity to do something together for the first time. Bhumi added since she is used to doing solo shoots, sharing the frame especially with someone as close as Samiksha wasn’t easy but she was glad they did it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBSETJ8KodD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In an interview, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress got candid on how fame hasn’t changed her.

"Success hasn't managed to change me! I am still very vulnerable, ambitious, still have stars in my eyes and have huge dreams. I want to do the work that I want to do and want to carve a separate space for myself (sic.),” the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress was quoted by IANS as saying.

Bhumi was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is awaiting the release of her forthcoming comedy satire, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkona Sen Sharma.

Bhumi’s another announced big project is Akshay Kumar-starrer Durgavati. The horror thriller is directed by G. Ashok, a remake of his own Telugu film Bhaagamathie released in 2018. Karan Kapadia, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill and Jisshu are also part of the project.

