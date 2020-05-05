Bhumi Pednekar Shares How 'Oblivion is Beautiful' with This Pic

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram on Monday to treat the online family with a picture of herself.

In her latest Insta post, Bhumi shared a blurred picture and looks unidentifiable. The snap shows the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress clad in a white-coloured shirt and seated on a bed.

Through her image’s caption, the actress justified her disguised picture and wrote, “Oblivion is Beautiful… Most times. #mood #random #just #Monday (sic).”

The 30-year-old actress is quite active on social media these days and shares posts to keep her followers updated about herself.

Earlier, she had uploaded a work-out selfie and had captioned it, “Eat…Sleep..Workout x Repeat #StayHome #StaySafe. #healthybodyhealthymind #immunitybooster #homeworkout (sic)."

Meanwhile, professionally, Bhumi made her acting debut in 2015 with Sharat Katariya-directed Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The movie featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles. She was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film had Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

The actress is all set to appear in Durgavati along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. In the flick, Bhumi will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer. Durgavati is a remake of a 2018 Telugu film titled Bhaagamathie.

