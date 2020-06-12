Take the pledge to vote

Bhumi Pednekar Shares Important Tip To Lose Body Weight

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, where she had to gain 30 kgs for her role.

IANS

Updated:June 12, 2020, 6:07 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar Shares Important Tip To Lose Body Weight
Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says self-acceptance and self-love played key roles in her weight-loss journey.

Along with carving her space in Bollywood with strong roles, she also found fame with her dramatic weight gain and loss for her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Asked to share a fitness tip, the actress said: "Self-acceptance and self-love is the key to any weight-loss journey. The first thing I would tell anyone who asks me about my weight loss is that you should first come to terms with your body, especially at a time like now where you have so many filters that can help in changing the way you look. One shouldn't stop using them but one should accept the way you look."

"You should also be disciplined. In my case, I never used to miss the gym no matter what and not eat anything after 7.30 p.m.," she added.

Opening up about her favourite character till date, Bhumi said: "I can't decide on my favourite character. From the eight films I have done so far, if I were to choose the most fun characters I have played last year, they would be 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'."

Bhumi also revealed her love for poker and teen patti. "One thing people don't know about me is that I love playing poker and teen patti with family during Diwali. I really enjoy it," she said during a Helo live session.

