Bhumi Pednekar Shares the Sustainable Way of Eating, Please Take a Note

Bhumi Pednekar has always been vocal about sustainable living and protecting the environment. She often tries to do her bit for making the world a better place. While many people might have switched their eating habits from steel utensils to glass plates and other materials, Bhumi is still sticking to her roots.

Recently, she shared a photo of an Indian thali containing different compartments filled with mouth-watering Indian delicacies. In the picture shared by Bhumi, we can see multiple dishes placed on a single plate. She had rice, dal, mixed vegetables and raita on her platter. Bhumi shared an important note stressing the use of multi-compartment steel thali. She wrote, “Sustainable, reusable, helps with portion control and hassle-free. The great Indian thali. Been eating in it for years. Can’t do multiple katori, plates, etc.”

While she channeled her inner foodie by having the delicious dishes, she also kept the climate warrior alive. If we decode the benefits that Bhumi talked about, then we’ll be able to understand the usage of multi-compartment steel thali even better.

Sustainability is one of the biggest benefits of using steel utensils. They do not break into pieces, unlike glass or melamine plates. They can be used for years and years. Also, being a single utensil, it lessens the usage of water in washing.

For the people who are health conscious or on a diet and have difficulty in managing the portion of various food groups in their meal, this thali is a boon. The thali has a combination of small and bigger compartments which helps in managing the portion of different food groups as per the dietary requirements.

Not just this, Bhumi has also highlighted the importance of the Indian thali of being less maintenance. If someone is living alone, then instead of keeping multiple katori and plates, they can simply switch to this thali which is easy to wash and store. Saves time, right?

So, let’s take a lesson from Bhumi and try to bring a change in our lifestyle by adopting the ‘Great Indian Thali’.

