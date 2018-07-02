GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bhumi Pednekar Strikes a Pose, Oozes Oomph in Her Latest Photoshoot; See Pic

Bhumi Pednekar is grabbing eyeballs for her sizzling hot look in her latest Instagram post. Take a look.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2018, 12:57 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar is grabbing eyeballs for her sizzling hot look in her latest Instagram post. Take a look.
Bhumi Pednekar might be just a few films old, but, the actress has already carved a niche for herself in the industry.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress -- who went from fat to fit after her first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha (she had put on weight for her debut film) -- can be seen oozing oomph in a photograph shared by the diva on her Instagram handle.

Assumed to be from her latest photoshoot, the actress took to her social media account to share the image with her fans where she can be seen striking a perfect pose, flaunting her well-toned body in a Rahul Jhangiani number.

Take a look.



Well, if you think this photo is a one-off on Bhumi's Instagram handle, you surely haven't scrolled through her account yet.

In another photograph shared by the star a few days ago, the B-town beauty looked flawless in a maroon halter-neck outfit, courtesy Rahul Jhangiani. She captioned the picture, "she remembered who she was and the game changed -lalah deliah @rahuljhangiani @sukritigrover by @sonicsmakeup #florianhurelmakeupandhair. My tribe @hmehta75 @crastosuzan #upi (sic)".

Take a look.

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on



Recently, Bhumi stunned everyone with her fantabulous performance in Netflix's Lust Stories, And now with her sizzling Instagram posts, seems like there is no looking back for this B-town girl.

Here's a look at some of the other photos the actress shared on her social media handle.

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on



A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on



A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on



A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on



A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on



On the work front, Bhumi will be seen next in Son Chiriya opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
