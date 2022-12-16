Bhumi Pednekar to Janhvi Kapoor: Give Way To The Criss-Cross Trend This Party Season

Bollywood divas Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have been celebrating the criss-cross neckline in their respective wardrobes. Commonly referred to as a halter-cut or infinity neckline, stylists have been experimenting with the pattern on their celebrity clients.

Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, are some of the noted fashion designers who have included the pattern in their respective collections. Kicking off the party season in style, Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in a bold and sexy dress featuring the criss-cross neckline. The Rami Kadi shimmery gown stood out because of its neckline that added the extra oomph factor to Bhumi’s look. Styled by celebrity stylists Rhea Kapoor, Chandini Whabi and Sanya Kapoor, the ensemble is what you call a ‘Party Starter’.

And now since we are in the mood to party, celebrity stylists Ekta Shah who collaborated with Tanya Ghavri, styled Janhvi Kapoor in the exotic Amit Aggarwal ensemble for an event, tells us why the criss-cross neckline is an edgy vibe to flaunt this season.

So, what makes this pattern a rage this season? “They are edgy, stylish, flattering and eye-grabbing. If you have perfect shoulders and want to show off, halter-necks might be the right choice for you. The halter-cut is seductive and tempting, giving you all the attention you want. The straps of the dress also give you the flexibility to flaunt your gorgeous back,” says celebrity stylist Ekta Shah.

Ananya Panday experimented with the style in two different ensembles - Indian and western. Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, the desi avatar from Tarun Tahiliani, featured a criss-cross blouse along with a keyhole detail and was paired with an ivory lehenga with porcelain inspired artwork. The cutdana and swarovski crystal detailing uplifted the entire silhouette. Her western look featured the criss-cross design in a vibrant red top and was teamed with a hot pink high waist figure hugging skirt.

Though the pattern adds an element of surprise to your overall look, it is quite a risque style to adorn. “A criss cross neckline adds a subtle, slightly rebellious, detail that elevates even the most basic pieces. Not only do they add a little extra coverage if you don’t want to completely bare your shoulder, but it also adds an element of edge to your outfit. A dress with a trendy neckline eliminates the need for a necklace, but can be paired with a choker necklace for extra style points,” adds Ekta.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here