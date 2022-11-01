Bhumi Pednekar Turns Poster Girl for Glitzy Lehenga Fashion

The first question to pop up after seeing an invite or hosting a party is ‘what should I wear?’ If you are someone who loves their outfit to look effortless, elegant and easy to carry, a lehenga should be your pick. Even Bollywood celebrities sported some stunning lehengas during the Diwali festivities and looked radiant and gorgeous. If you need some fashion and style inspiration, bookmark Bhumi Pednekar’s recent lehenga wears as she experimented with her sartorial choices and dished out some glam fashion statements.

The actress grabbed the limelight with her exquisite sunny yellow lehenga from the shelves of Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop for Diwali. The lehenga is adorned with mirrorwork and sequins. She paired it with a yellow sleeveless blouse featuring a deep neckline and a sheer yellow dupatta. She opted for nude makeup and completed her look with golden earrings and stone-studded bangles.

The actress can be seen posing with a tray full of lit candles and beautiful blooms adding to the Diwali vibe.

Check out her post here-

In another Diwali post, the diva slipped into a breathtaking lehenga and made heads turn in this white Anushree Reddy designer wear. The actress paired the silver embellished white lehenga with a sexy embellished white bralette and a matching dupatta with similar work. For her glam picks, the actress opted for metallic smokey eyes, subtle yet minimal makeup and glossy lips. Bhumi accessorized her looks with a stone-studded chunky choker and a silver-toned cuff bracelet.

For another Diwali appearance, the actress looked ravishing in her white embroidered lehenga featuring threadwork and beads. She turned muse for the House of Kotwara and she was styled by Rhea Kapoor. Bhumi teamed up the splendid lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse with intricate white embroidery and a sheer dupatta. Check out the stunning outfit here-

The blouse accentuated her enviable curves and toned torso. For accessories, she chose a heavy neckpiece and danglers for the ears. She chose minimal makeup with shimmery eyes and mauve lip colour.

