Bhumi Pednekar’s Happy Pic Will Wash Away All Your Mid-week Blues

Bhumi Pednekar is sharing good vibes with her online family in the latest social media upload. The actress can be seen beaming with happiness in the image she posted to Instagram.

Alongside the beautiful monochrome shot, the Pati, Patni aur Woh star wrote, “Good Vibes Only. #goodmorning #insta #fam #stayhomestaysafe #gratitude #love #blackandwhite #mood”

To celebrate her mom, Bhumi added a heartfelt post to her timeline on Sunday. She entered a childhood image featuring her younger sister, Samiksha and their mom, Sumitra.

Bhumi recently opened up about losing her father to cancer and how her mother gave the support of an anchor to keep the family together.

She said, "We were quite young. Obviously, losing a parent is never easy and I had a wonderful father. We miss him every day but my mom is made of something else, she really got us together. I think just us as a family, we went into warrior mode post that".

Bhumi was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is awaiting the release of her forthcoming comedy satire, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. Bhumi’s another announced big project is Akshay Kumar-starrer Durgavati.

