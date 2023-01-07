Bhumi Pednekar’s Holiday Diaries Are Beach Fashion Goals, Check Out The Photos

Bhumi Pednekar has a top-notch fashion game and her holiday photos are proof. To celebrate the New Year, the actress had jetted off to Tulum, in Mexico, along with her sister and friends. The vacation was all about beaches, clubbing and clear sky and swinging on the rope swing. Her beach holiday included all sorts of fashion, from bikinis to see-through dresses, co-ord sets and much more. Bhumi offered a glimpse of her exotic stay and the photos have set the internet on fire.

Bhumi Pednekar dropped an array of photos from her vacation on her Instagram account. One of the photos shows the actress clad in a sage green co-ord set. The ensemble featured a silk bralette with a deep neckline, thread details in the front and billowing full-length sleeves along with a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit in the front. She opted for smokey yet subtle makeup and nude lips.

Another photo features her in a hot red bikini set as she stood in the ocean and enjoyed the waves. Bhumi Pednekar can also be seen wearing a see-through mini-dress as she sat on a swing after sunset and enjoy time with her friends. She opted for minimal makeup and nude lipstick.

To keep up with the vibe of the place, Bhumi Pednekar sported a messy hairdo, gold-toned accessories, and minimal makeup.

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

The caption for her post read, “My year so far”. The post was immediately greeted with many comments from celebrities and fans alike. Stylists Rhea Kapoor and Mohit Rai wrote, “Give us the Tulum lookbook” and “Uff” respectively. Orhan Awatramani wrote, “Beauty is the Bhumi." Fans also dropped fire and heart emojis seeing this look of Bhumi Pednekar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

On January 1, Bhumi Pednekar wished her fandom ‘New New Year’ by sharing more snaps and snippets from her holiday. The post captured Bhumi hanging out and chilling with her friends, eating together in a restaurant, being all touristy and having a gala time.

Bhumi Pednekar was last featured in Govinda Naam Mera. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie also starred Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in lead roles. She currently has Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller along with Arjun Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

