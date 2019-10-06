Bhumi Pednekar Wins Face of Asia Award at Busan International Film Festival
Bhumi Pednekar has been previously seen in films like 'Sonchiriya', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.
Bhumi Pednekar has been previously seen in films like 'Sonchiriya', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.
Actress Bhumi Pednekar has won the Face of Asia Award at the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), and she is very "proud of it".
Bhumi, who is in South Korea for the screening of her film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, said: "I am humbled and very touched that my work has resonated with audiences and critics in Busan.
"It's my first international win so I am very proud of it. I have aspired to act in films that have something important to say and have worked sincerely to deliver convincing performances. I hope to be part of a brilliant cinema that will be liked and remembered fondly in the future."
She also thanked her film's director Alankrita Shrivastava and producers Ekta Kapoor and Ruchikaa Kapoor "for this great opportunity".
Apart from Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bhumi will be next seen in Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fan Asks Roger Federer for Motivation for Semester, Swiss Tells Her to Watch Him Yell at Alexander Zverev in Laver Cup
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Grand Re-entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone