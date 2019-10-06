Take the pledge to vote

Bhumi Pednekar Wins Face of Asia Award at Busan International Film Festival

Bhumi Pednekar has been previously seen in films like 'Sonchiriya', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

IANS

Updated:October 6, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
Actress Bhumi Pednekar has won the Face of Asia Award at the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), and she is very "proud of it".

Bhumi, who is in South Korea for the screening of her film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, said: "I am humbled and very touched that my work has resonated with audiences and critics in Busan.

"It's my first international win so I am very proud of it. I have aspired to act in films that have something important to say and have worked sincerely to deliver convincing performances. I hope to be part of a brilliant cinema that will be liked and remembered fondly in the future."

She also thanked her film's director Alankrita Shrivastava and producers Ekta Kapoor and Ruchikaa Kapoor "for this great opportunity".

Apart from Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bhumi will be next seen in Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship.

