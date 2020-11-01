Bhuvan Bam Tests Positive for Coronavirus

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam on Sunday announced on his Instagram Stories that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

"Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (I have been feeling unwell for a while). Tests results have come and I am Covid-19 positive," Bhuvan wrote.

He also urged people to take proper precautions. "Is virus ko lightly mat lena, mask lagaao, keep sanitising yourself and social distancing maintain karo (Don't take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing," Bhuvan added.

Earlier in March, Bhuvan had donated Rs 10 lakh for Covid-19 aid, distributed between the PM-CARES Fund, the CM Relief Fund, and the Feeding India initiative. The sum was his entire month's earning from YouTube.

Talking to IANS, Bhuvan had said, "Usually I prefer to not talk about these things but our country needs us right now, this is important and we need to go out of our way to help everyone. This is my way of showing my support to pledge contributions to the PM CARES fund, CM relief fund and Feeding India. I am grateful for all the people who are putting their lives at risk for our country and this is my way of giving back."

The 26-year-old rose to fame with his YouTube channel "BB Ki Vines" . Apart from making vines, he also sings. Heer-Ranjha, Safar and Bas Mein are some of his tracks.