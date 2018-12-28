English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bid Goodbye to 2018 with Striking Clothing Combinations
To find the perfect fashion connect and satisfy ones buying sentiments, one must be aware about the patterns, designs and colours that complement each other exceptionally well.
Representative Image: Getty Images
With evolving fashion taste one always wants to wear designer, artistic and luxurious looking outfits on any specific occasion. To find the perfect fashion connect and satisfy ones buying sentiments, one must be aware about the patterns, designs and colours that complement each other exceptionally well.
Niharika Dubey, Stylist at Postfold lists a few secret tips for this New Year's Eve to give your fashion quotient an awesome kick-start.
Winter worthy dresses
Move over dresses that you need to layer up with. Coat dresses and sweater dresses are the new way to look great while partying in the winter chill. Pair with boots or your favorite kicks for an even more comfortable party statement.
Experimental sleeves
With the need to stay bundled up in this weather, it's a good idea to pick statement making silhouettes like exaggerated and dramatic sleeves. Think bell sleeves, tiered flares or even slit sleeves- bring back retro completely when you pair these right with flared pants and skirts.
Coat cardigans
With certain experimental silhouettes like the coat cardigan, you don't have to choose between the comfort of a jacket and the looks of a blazer. You can wear this silhouette with sweatshirts and t-shirts for a casual outing but the same can double team as dinner appropriate layer-on with a classic button down. For a night out pair it with brogues for any dinner and kicks for a party.
Devender Gupta - Founder, Inceptra Lifestyle - Tom Tailor, also have some inputs to share.
Tone-on-tone
A slight tone difference between a same colour top and bottom can make a huge difference in the entire feeling of men's attire. There are endless options in the box to choose from, but classic is the sky blue shirt with navy blue pant. Every colour comes with both a warm and cool flare; make sure your clothes match the hue correctly.
Pattern on top
Patterns are known for adding novelty in the fashion sense. It's one level up in the game of casual dressing. Set yourself up for the New Year party with notch patterns. Before branching out ad exploring radiant side, start with the classics - a simple dot is a perfect choice. Do not buy plaids as they are overused and hard for men to grasp.
The tailored leopard
Gone are the preconception days one had about animal print. While leaving for the New Year countdown, balance out the leopard print shirt with low slung white jeans and gabardine blazer. An advice to all the ladies, don't mix the leopard with other prints treating it as a neutral.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
