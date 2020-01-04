Take the pledge to vote

5-min read

Bidita Bag Campaigns to Stop Violence Against Women

The actress took to social media on Friday to create a series of posts that speak about the brutality of rape and how it affects a woman physically and emotionally.

IANS

Updated:January 4, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
Bidita Bag Campaigns to Stop Violence Against Women
Bidita Bag

Bidita Bag has joined a campaign that highlights the importance of consent of women, and spreads awareness against rape.

The "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" actress took to Instagram on Friday to create a series of posts on Instagram that speak about the brutality of rape and how it affects a woman physically and emotionally.

She posted a picture posing as a victim of rape and wrote: "Consent?... what is consent he said...my might is my right. Choice? Your choice...really?...he mocked! I whimpered, I begged, I cried. Rape?...when rape is inevitable lie back and enjoy it..thats what he said...lashed out..clawed..brute Force..tearing..searing... damaging..till eternity... I picked up my broken self.. physically, emotionally...null and void... no feelings... a body without soul.. jeered, taunted, scorned...I am a woman. Conceptualized and shot by ace fashion photographer @somsarkaar".

The actress used the hashtags "#antirape #rape #rapesurvivor #violenceagainstwomen #victimblamimg #endrape #consent #consentissexy #nomeansno #stoprape" to support her post.

Bidita's effort comes in the wake of several reports of brutal rape and murder cases of women across the nation.

Incidentally on the work front, she is all set to shed her scorching image of her last Bollywood release, "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz", and play the titular role in the biopic of social activist Daya Bai, which is slated to hit theatres in April.

