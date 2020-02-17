BIFF 2020 Brings Women Empowerment Issues to Foreground

Bharat International Film Festival 2020 was successfully organised in Mumbai.

Renowned filmmakers and veteran actors, who have contributed to Indian cinema for decades, were felicitated. The social organisations that have selflessly and relentlessly worked for the well-being of the society and contributed towards awareness of grave social issue were also felicitated and appreciated.

Vikrant More, founder of BIFF, spoke about objectives behind establishing the film festival. He said it is need of the time to provide a commercial platform to all filmmaker who uplift social issues in the form of documentary film, feature film & short film in order to reach the masses.

More also talked about expanding the festival’s wings in the form of ‘Dosti Cinema’ for social filmmakers.

Dosti Cinema has taken up a responsibility of releasing selective film that are participating in BIFF by creating a network of around 10 lakh people in cities like Pune, Kolkata, Delhi and Gujarat. It is supported by more than 100 NGO, schools and colleges.

The online submission of films for 2nd edition of BIFF will start from 1st march 2020. BIFF also encourage entries for women filmmakers and Student filmmakers.

