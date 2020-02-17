Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

BIFF 2020 Brings Women Empowerment Issues to Foreground

Renowned filmmakers and veteran actors, who have contributed to Indian cinema for decades, were felicitated at BIFF.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BIFF 2020 Brings Women Empowerment Issues to Foreground
Renowned filmmakers and veteran actors, who have contributed to Indian cinema for decades, were felicitated at BIFF.

Bharat International Film Festival 2020 was successfully organised in Mumbai.

Renowned filmmakers and veteran actors, who have contributed to Indian cinema for decades, were felicitated. The social organisations that have selflessly and relentlessly worked for the well-being of the society and contributed towards awareness of grave social issue were also felicitated and appreciated.

Vikrant More, founder of BIFF, spoke about objectives behind establishing the film festival. He said it is need of the time to provide a commercial platform to all filmmaker who uplift social issues in the form of documentary film, feature film & short film in order to reach the masses.

More also talked about expanding the festival’s wings in the form of ‘Dosti Cinema’ for social filmmakers.

Dosti Cinema has taken up a responsibility of releasing selective film that are participating in BIFF by creating a network of around 10 lakh people in cities like Pune, Kolkata, Delhi and Gujarat. It is supported by more than 100 NGO, schools and colleges.

The online submission of films for 2nd edition of BIFF will start from 1st march 2020. BIFF also encourage entries for women filmmakers and Student filmmakers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram