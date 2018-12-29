English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Big Sunnies, Oversized Clothes: Fashion Trends for 2019
From minimalistic glasses to oversized glares, here are some fashion trends that'll help you revamp your closet in the New Year.
Representative Image.
The year 2019 will be a season of contrasts. Untraditional aesthetics will take the spotlight, menswear and womens wear will shift through global cultures and comfort will be key. Harkirat Singh- Managing Director, Woodland, Ankita Bajaj Shankar- Marketing Lead, VANS India and Keshav Kalra- designer and CEO, The Monk list some ways to revamp your closet in the coming year.
1. Untraditional aesthetics: Untraditional aesthetics like heat lock apparel which are made of lightweight fabrics with micro fibre to regulate the body temperature wil be in trend. Also gaining popularity are aqua sorb apparels that block rain & snow and allow vapours to dry the water.
2. Upcoming trends: This year, oversized, unstructured outerwear will rule. From classic and fitted to unstructured and modern, tracksuits will become a major fashion staple. The trousers will become baggier as hemlines will get wider. This season's twist comes in the pastel pile-up head-to-toe in layers and tiers upon tiers of same shade. Be it clothes, shoes or bags, this trend will work well in all cases. In accessories, statement belts will be seen everywhere.
3. Say hi to big sunnies: The eyewear trend that is bound to transform your entire look is big sunnies in edgy colours! The narrow sunglasses have stayed in vogue massively this year, but 2019 will witness a stylish comeback of large glares. The oversized sunglasses are designed to accentuate any look and never go out of style in the age of ever-changing trends.
4. Meet minimalistic: The perfect companion in 2019 for any occasion would be the all-time favourite - minimalistic glasses owing to their versatility and charming appeal. Bid adieu to your mundane shades and let your eyes do the talking with ‘barely-there' shades.
5. White sneakers: White men's trainers are a must if you want to wear something sporty yet trendy. They go with everything and the colour gives us the option to play with it when you play with winter layering.
