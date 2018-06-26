Bigg Boss 11' Vikas Gupta Tracked Down By Fan Girls in Bangkok; Watch Video
Finding the 'lost boy'!
Image: Instagram/ Lostboyjourney
Vikas was in Bangkok attending the star-studded NEXA IIFA awards. After the big event, He was travelling and shooting in different parts of Bangkok and was actively sharing his 'lost boy' journey on his Instagram handle. Two fan girls tracked him through his Instagram stories and had an emotional breakdown on finding him! The girls couldn't stop but bear-hugged their favourite Bigg Boss contestant. Vikas looked shocked for a moment as they hugged him in excitement. It only took a moment for him to realise the love and commitment of the two and exclaimed in delight. He reached out to comfort and hug his exhilarated fans and took to Instagram thanking everyone who made him a big name. Here's the adorable post of him mingling with the two:
Thankyou @colorstv @endemolshineind @beingsalmankhan And the entire cast and crew of BigBoss this was a first one for me . We were travelling and shooting in different parts of Bangkok and through my insta stories these two girls were trying to find me . while shooting they managed to meet us and than one of them was so over whelmed that she cried meeting me . I had never imagined that there could be people other than my family who would be so happy to see me that they cry . And this happened not once but thrice in Thailand . I am not sure what I have done right in life that I am getting this kind of love #lostsouls I am truly grateful and pray that I am able to return the love back in world so that the chain continues . #grateful #Bigboss #lostsouls #thailand #love #fan #thankyou #vikasgupta P.S. for both of you who tracked us down . I really hope you dint bunk your school for it . Also no one is more important than family . No one ❤️
Isn't that so comforting?
A few days back, Bigg Boss contestant, Priyank took to his Instagram account to share a post in which Vikas Gupta is seen practicing some boxing moves. In the said post, the former is seen lauding the latter for the efforts that he has been putting in. Vikas is still on a weight loss journey and is showing tremendous progress in becoming a fitter and better version of him.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Video of Priyanka Chopra Dancing With Sister Parineeti on Tip Tip Barsa Pani Will Make Your Day
- Iranian Women Watch World Cup Match in Tehran Stadium Despite Ban
- Team India Face the Lenses Before Taking Guard Against Ireland and England
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics