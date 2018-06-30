Bigg Boss 11' Vikas Gupta's Unbelievable Fitness Transformation Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Vikas Gupta has a hot bod now!
Image: Instagram/LostBoyJourney
Vikas got a quick hit of fitness inspiration right after the show and yes, results are definitely drool-worthy. He started training after the Bigg Boss 11 finale but the world only noticed when his Instagram page suddenly started heating up. His followers flocked to praise the producer's efforts and unshaken dedication. He was 92 kgs when he entered the Bigg Boss house and now, he has unbelievably went down to 78 . Take a look at his poised body:
So I have been really working hard in the gym, have controlled what I eat . I have never done that before . I have always been the guy in debates or quizzes never on the sports field . Except a bit of badminton and than work happened which was always behind the screen . Well a lot changed since big boss . I was 92 kgs when I entered and today I am 78 . It’s not just the weight but a lot more changed . I want to take this moment and thank A few people here .. First of All My #Lostlouls ❤️ Your love and expectations really drive me to do better. @ektaravikapoor your talk at Indigo just after Big Boss @siddharthhgupta @priyanksharmaaa for being around me which kinda forced me to up my game a bit Poorna all your gym clothes finally came to help and lastly but most importantly my friend and trainer @sam.fitt . Thankyou brother #Evolution #healthy #love #Gratitude #body #Gym #Transformation Ps. So this is what I was upto in the gym @kkundrra @siddharthhsharmaa ✌️Do lemme know what do you guys think
Early Morning click ... On My way To #siddhivinayak ❤️ These walks with my sister have been life changing for me . I have learnt so much in these walks that I wish I get to do more of these always . May Ganpati Bappa look after all of you . Bring happiness to your lives and take care of your loved ones & Yesss No filter on this one 😝❤️ love that all the hard work is showing . #Gratitude #Thankyou @sam.fitt @drapratimgoel and some of my loved ones for always encouraging me . ❤️ Finally A Selfie 👐
Day 4 : IIFA the day has already been so eventful. Every journey teaches you something new . Either you can choose to enjoy the bumps or feel irritated . Travelled long to cover this wonderful Muay Thai School and somehow the story wasn’t able to be shot but what I learnt and enjoyed was one of the best experiences of Thailand . Thankyou @yokkao for an amazing experience . If you are on Bangkok and you care about #martialarts or #Fitness in general you gotta visit them. #journeyofawarrior #vikasgupta #vikasiniifa #iifa #colors #travel #host #muaythai #martialarts #bollywood #thailand P.S. don’t forget to be at the #EmquartierMall , I will be there with Team @iifa and a really big surprise for you guys 😉
Vikas went from a chubby waist to a shredded one faster than half of us can blink. A few days back, Vikas's fellow contestant and a family friend, Priyank Sharma took to Instagram to laud the efforts he has been putting in. The caption said " Loving the dedication you are putting @lostboyjourney, I have myself experienced the art of learning of HOW TO BOX , and it’s incredible to see how you put efforts to the new places, new experiences and new learnings." Take a look at the post here:
Loving the dedication you are putting @lostboyjourney , I have myself experienced the art of learning of HOW TO BOX , and it’s incredible to see how you put efforts to the new places , new experiences and new learnings . Going as a host of the IIFA’s and yet managing to learn MUAY THAI hats off to you
He shared a throwback picture of him with the handsome hunk, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kushal Tandon when hadn't made gains. Here's the picture:
Not So Long Ago Jab Main Mota Bacha Tha , Gym Kabhi Nahee Jaata Tha .. Keval Khaata Retha tha .. and cause of me being this my friends would look even better in the pics @sushantsinghrajput @therealkushaltandon .. The weekend Is starting . Plan something healthy and stop making your friends look good . Make the picture look good Happy Weekend ✌️#FogottonFriday #healthyfood #weekend #friends #throwback #vikasgupta #sushantsinghrajput #kushaltandon P.S. We gotta catch up Soon . #Sanju on My Mind
Vikas is still on a weight loss journey and is showing tremendous progress in becoming a fitter and better version of him. On the work front, Vikas just hosted the star-studded NEXA IIFA awards in Bangkok and is busy shooting for another TV project.
Here is My Moment With the Diva #Rekha . What I learnt in this meeting in invaluable . The reason to choose this pic was to share with you the humility of a legend and her beautiful way of being kind and respectful to the other person . #Iifa2018 is going to make you fall in love with movies and bollywood all over again . Do not forget to watch it and watch her perform like magic @colorstv @wizcraft_india @iifa #legend #Rekha #thailand #vikasgupta #grateful #bollywood #thingstodo P.S. Mom was so so angry that she couldn’t meet her RekhaJi cause she had flown down from Mumbai to see her perform . Which she got to do ❤️
What a Magical Night it was , there were Princesses and there were Princes, there were the Kings and there was the Queen. IIFA2018 was a royal affair in #Thailand. @colorstv & @wizcraft_india got all of us to put our best foot forward at the @iifa Green Carpet and incase someone did not know how to, the others helped. like here the stunningly beautiful @kritisanon taught me the step of #bareilykibarfi. This is what I realised it is a family and we all gotta look out for each other ❤️ @ash4sak @manishmischief , you both have been such an amazing team, you both are just finally last 2 days of Thailand shoot remaining ✌️ Event : IIFA 2018 Wearing : the White Light (Tux) by @pawanandpranav Shoes by @gucci borrowed / Blackmailed from @siddharthhgupta who Is also responsible for making me look dapper #kritisanon #Iifa2018 #vikasgupta #bangkok #siamniramit #colors #host #vikasiniifa #adventure #bollywood #grateful P.S. Have an amazingly happy week ahead
