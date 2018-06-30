Bigg Boss 11' Vikas Gupta's Unbelievable Fitness Transformation Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Vikas Gupta has been a strong man making event-turning decisions in his innings on the show gaining him the name 'The Mastermind'. Vikas may not have won the Bigg Boss season 11 trophy, but he has certainly won several hearts with his calm and composed nature. Vikas, the man behind hit shows like Gumrah, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, entered the show as a celebrity contestant and formed an alliance with actor Hiten Tejwani and commoners Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari.Vikas got a quick hit of fitness inspiration right after the show and yes, results are definitely drool-worthy. He started training after the Bigg Boss 11 finale but the world only noticed when his Instagram page suddenly started heating up. His followers flocked to praise the producer's efforts and unshaken dedication. He was 92 kgs when he entered the Bigg Boss house and now, he has unbelievably went down to 78 . Take a look at his poised body:Vikas went from a chubby waist to a shredded one faster than half of us can blink. A few days back, Vikas's fellow contestant and a family friend, Priyank Sharma took to Instagram to laud the efforts he has been putting in. The caption said " Loving the dedication you are putting @lostboyjourney, I have myself experienced the art of learning of HOW TO BOX , and it’s incredible to see how you put efforts to the new places, new experiences and new learnings." Take a look at the post here:He shared a throwback picture of him with the handsome hunk, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kushal Tandon when hadn't made gains. Here's the picture:Vikas is still on a weight loss journey and is showing tremendous progress in becoming a fitter and better version of him. On the work front, Vikas just hosted the star-studded NEXA IIFA awards in Bangkok and is busy shooting for another TV project.