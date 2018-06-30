GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
» »
6-min read

Bigg Boss 11' Vikas Gupta's Unbelievable Fitness Transformation Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Vikas Gupta has a hot bod now!

Shifa Khan | News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2018, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 11' Vikas Gupta's Unbelievable Fitness Transformation Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Image: Instagram/LostBoyJourney
Vikas Gupta has been a strong man making event-turning decisions in his innings on the show gaining him the name 'The Mastermind'. Vikas may not have won the Bigg Boss season 11 trophy, but he has certainly won several hearts with his calm and composed nature. Vikas, the man behind hit shows like Gumrah, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, entered the show as a celebrity contestant and formed an alliance with actor Hiten Tejwani and commoners Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari.

Vikas got a quick hit of fitness inspiration right after the show and yes, results are definitely drool-worthy. He started training after the Bigg Boss 11 finale but the world only noticed when his Instagram page suddenly started heating up. His followers flocked to praise the producer's efforts and unshaken dedication. He was 92 kgs when he entered the Bigg Boss house and now, he has unbelievably went down to 78 . Take a look at his poised body:

So I have been really working hard in the gym, have controlled what I eat . I have never done that before . I have always been the guy in debates or quizzes never on the sports field . Except a bit of badminton and than work happened which was always behind the screen . Well a lot changed since big boss . I was 92 kgs when I entered and today I am 78 . It’s not just the weight but a lot more changed . I want to take this moment and thank A few people here .. First of All My #Lostlouls ❤️ Your love and expectations really drive me to do better. @ektaravikapoor your talk at Indigo just after Big Boss @siddharthhgupta @priyanksharmaaa for being around me which kinda forced me to up my game a bit Poorna all your gym clothes finally came to help and lastly but most importantly my friend and trainer @sam.fitt . Thankyou brother #Evolution #healthy #love #Gratitude #body #Gym #Transformation Ps. So this is what I was upto in the gym @kkundrra @siddharthhsharmaa ✌️Do lemme know what do you guys think

A post shared by Vikas Gupta Rosewoodian (@lostboyjourney) on






Day 4 : IIFA the day has already been so eventful. Every journey teaches you something new . Either you can choose to enjoy the bumps or feel irritated . Travelled long to cover this wonderful Muay Thai School and somehow the story wasn’t able to be shot but what I learnt and enjoyed was one of the best experiences of Thailand . Thankyou @yokkao for an amazing experience . If you are on Bangkok and you care about #martialarts or #Fitness in general you gotta visit them. #journeyofawarrior #vikasgupta #vikasiniifa #iifa #colors #travel #host #muaythai #martialarts #bollywood #thailand P.S. don’t forget to be at the #EmquartierMall , I will be there with Team @iifa and a really big surprise for you guys 😉

A post shared by Vikas Gupta Rosewoodian (@lostboyjourney) on



Vikas went from a chubby waist to a shredded one faster than half of us can blink. A few days back, Vikas's fellow contestant and a family friend, Priyank Sharma took to Instagram to laud the efforts he has been putting in. The caption said " Loving the dedication you are putting @lostboyjourney, I have myself experienced the art of learning of HOW TO BOX , and it’s incredible to see how you put efforts to the new places, new experiences and new learnings." Take a look at the post here:




He shared a throwback picture of him with the handsome hunk, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kushal Tandon when hadn't made gains. Here's the picture:



Vikas is still on a weight loss journey and is showing tremendous progress in becoming a fitter and better version of him. On the work front, Vikas just hosted the star-studded NEXA IIFA awards in Bangkok and is busy shooting for another TV project.



What a Magical Night it was , there were Princesses and there were Princes, there were the Kings and there was the Queen. IIFA2018 was a royal affair in #Thailand. @colorstv & @wizcraft_india got all of us to put our best foot forward at the @iifa Green Carpet and incase someone did not know how to, the others helped. like here the stunningly beautiful @kritisanon taught me the step of #bareilykibarfi. This is what I realised it is a family and we all gotta look out for each other ❤️ @ash4sak @manishmischief , you both have been such an amazing team, you both are just finally last 2 days of Thailand shoot remaining ✌️ Event : IIFA 2018 Wearing : the White Light (Tux) by @pawanandpranav Shoes by @gucci borrowed / Blackmailed from @siddharthhgupta who Is also responsible for making me look dapper #kritisanon #Iifa2018 #vikasgupta #bangkok #siamniramit #colors #host #vikasiniifa #adventure #bollywood #grateful P.S. Have an amazingly happy week ahead

A post shared by Vikas Gupta Rosewoodian (@lostboyjourney) on



Also Watch

| Edited by: Shifa Khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery