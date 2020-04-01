Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli Has A New Hairstyle, See Here

Celebs have been utilizing lockdown time to the fullest. Aside from spreading awareness, some are washing doormats, while others are arranging cupboards. TV star Madhurima Tuli has also kept herself busy. As a ‘surprise’ for her fans, the actor revealed her new look.

The Chandrakanta star posted a video on her personal Instagram account where she had moved ahead of her long red tresses and embraced her short hair.

Singing the tunes of ‘All the Anjanas..’, the former Bigg Boss 13 participant looked chirpy and happy as she flung her short hair from side to side. “Well I’m loving it,” said Madhurima hoping that her fans would also like her changed look. Madhurima informed everyone that her mother had cut the hair and “done a fantastic job”. Donning a white loose-fitted top, the actor then advised her fans to stay safe, utilise the time to do “something productive” or not do anything and lie down “like a vegetable”. She also urged people to do some good for those in need around them and donate if they can. Soon, her revelation video was followed by a couple of her sunlit pictures on Instagram.

“Oh yes, I miss them too but had to chop it off!!” Madhurima captioned the photos. During her stint on Bigg Boss 13, the actor made headlines for the big fight with now ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Now, both seem to have moved on from the spat as well as the relationship.

