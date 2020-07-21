Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts the Diva Look, See Pic

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself. Shehnaaz accessorised her look with minimal silver jewellery and light makeup.

IANS

Updated:July 21, 2020, 10:20 PM IST
credits - Shehnaaz Gill instagram

Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill is turning heads with her latest picture on Instagram. Wearing a black dress, she has managed to grab the attention of her fans.

"You look so gorgeous," a user commented. "Wow. Black diva," another one wrote.

Shehnaaz teamed her look with minimal silver jewellery and light makeup.

"A little glamour, won't hurt anyone," she captioned the image.

Recently, Shehnaaz had shared a monochrome selfie of herself. In the picture, Shehnaaz looked like the carbon copy of Katrina Kaif.

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying✨ beautiful mumbai Monsoon Hope u too

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on

Speaking of Shehnaaz's work projects, she recently featured in Tony Kakkar's new music video of the song Kurta pajama. Before this, she had wooed audience with her chemistry with actor Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval's love song Bhula dunga. Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth made headlines with their stint in Bigg Boss 13 earlier this year.

