Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Looks Stunning in All-white Ensemble, Shares Empowering Post

Bigg Boss 14 has started with a bang, with three Toofani seniors Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Sidharth Shukla already making buzz due to several reasons. In the first task of Bigg Boss 14 titled Jewel-thief task, Gauahar was seen dressed up as a queen and her mesmerizing look has left everyone spellbound.

A picture of her in the same outfit has been shared on her Instagram account with a hard-hitting message in the caption. The note reads, “The tension that arises with a powerful woman gives a subtle feeling of danger to a man. He feels slightly insecure because she is never in the palm of his hand. p.s. 'A queen doesn't need a throne to rule.' #GauaharKhan"

In the picture, Gauahar looks stunning in an all-white ensemble. However, during the task, the actress got involved in a war of words with Sidharth when he asks his team, consisting Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, and Sara Gurpal – to get the jewellery by any means, while Gauahar and Hina ask their team to play with honesty.

The fight between Sidharth and Gauahar also led to a discussion among the BB fans over who is right and who is wrong. While many users supported Sidharth, others supported Gauahar. Sidharth was also seen indulging in a heated argument with Eijaz Khan over the same. Siddharth was known for physical fights and an aggressive persona in BB 13, while Gauahar was known for playing and performing the tasks with dignity and without any violence. Both of them were winners of their respective seasons.

Meanwhile, the seniors continue to dominate the BB 14 house by giving tough challenges to the newcomers. Currently, there are 11 contestants who are locked inside the BB house including, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia.