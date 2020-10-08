Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Rocks This Denim Outfit, See Pics

Hina Khan is back in the Bigg Boss house and has already dazzled fans with her stylish outfits, just like it happened in the 11th season. The actress has entered Bigg Boss 14 as a “Toofani Senior” who will have special powers in the house. In the last couple of days, Hina has shared many pictures of herself wearing pretty dresses.

In the latest Instagram post, she wore a denim outfit with dark blue balloon sleeves and silver heels. “Denim is a love that never fades away. Just like our #SherrKhan,” she wrote, famously called Sherr Khan in the reality show.

Check out her Instagram posts:

Here are some more pictures she shared on Tuesday donning a designer saree.

In this edition of the Bigg Boss, Hina enjoys the power to choose the tasks to be performed by the contestants in the house. She would also have control over some of the vanities introduced this season like the spa, gym, theatre and the mall.

Other “Toofani Seniors” to enter the house include previous BB winners Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. They have been tasked with monitoring and judging the contestants. The seniors will remain in the house, adding to the excitement on the show for the audiences.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Hina was a bit upset when she came to know that she will not be able to celebrate her birthday, which falls on October 3, with her friends and family.

In an Instagram video (https://www.instagram.com/p/CF5Ip3YpQkP/), she said that earlier she was supposed to move into the house on October 3, which was fine with her but later she was informed that the telecast of the episode was scheduled for third, for which she would have to come in on the first of October.

At one point, she even thought of letting go of the show but in the end decided to go along. She said she would be the first ever contestant to celebrate her birthday twice on the show.