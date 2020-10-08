Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Takes Cue from Kendall Jenner for This Outfit

On the premiere night of Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, participant Nikki Tamboli wore a dress similar to American supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Juxtaposing the pictures of Kendall Jenner and Nikki Tamboli, Diet Sabya captioned the post as, “LMAO. Are y’all ready for #biggboss14 content?”

The caption of the post suggests that the handle will be closely observing the designs that the participants of this show will be wearing, in order to look for plagiarism.

Kendall can be seen wearing a little black dress with elaborate sleeves while Nikki could be seen wearing a similar dress in purple colour. The difference between these two dresses is in their front design — Kendall wore a plunging neckline while Nikki’s dress is covered at the front.

Kendall wore the black dress at Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2018, two years before Nikki wore a similar dress on the day when she was entering the Bigg Boss house on October 3.

This dress was originally designed by Italy’s fashion brand Redemption for Kendall Jenner. Diet Sabya alleges that Nikki’s dress, which was manufactured by Ken Ferns, is a rip-off of Kendall’s dress.

The designer Ken is responsible for the look of various participants of Bigg Boss 14. Reacting to Diet Sabya’s post, some people agreed that Nikki’s dress looks extremely similar to Kendall’s dress, however, many also questioned if the original designer has a copyright on the voluminous sleeves.

A commenter also blamed Diet Sabya of attacking small actors and not Bollywood A-listers. The handle, which has exposed some big names in the fashion and film industry for copying designs, dismissed the allegations.

Diet Sabya has earlier alleged that Bollywood top stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others have also worn copies of international designs.

Seems like Bigg Boss participants need to be a little more careful about their styles now.