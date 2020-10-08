Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Serves Ultimate Fitness Goals as He Appears Shirtless on Camera

The latest season of Bigg Boss is surely entertaining fans, especially those of Sidharth Shukla who is back in the house once again. After winning the Bigg Boss season 13 trophy, Shukla still remains popular among fans.

Known for his strong personality and assertiveness, Shukla is one of the highlights of the show. Back in the controversial house, Shukla along with his fellow housemates is providing the much-needed dose of entertainment in Bigg Boss 14 house.

Contestants from previous seasons are also participating in the show including Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, apart from Shukla. The senior contestants can be seen ruling the house. However, for the fans, Shukla’s shirtless appearance in the house can also make their day.

In the recent episode, Sidharth left girls swooning as he was seen working out shirtless showing off his chiselled body. The previous season’s winner has become more muscular and well-toned.

Boasting a massive female fan-following, the actor has multiple fan pages on social media platforms. One of his fans has even come up with the perfect song to go with the images of his chiselled body. And the song is a popular one from the movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, titled Pappu Can't Dance Saala.

The song aptly describes Shukla since he is muscular, popular, spectacular and a bachelor and by his own admission, the actor cannot dance that well.

The ladies on Twitter did not shy away from showing how impressed they were by Shukla’s latest muscular look. Many fans expressed how their day was made and how their timeline has been blessed with the BB13 winner’s hot picture.

Another fan commented how she was lucky to have a glimpse of the shirtless actor which lasted just for a few moments in the episode.

Where did you get this...aur bhi honge na!!! Do muje — ♡ (@fangirl_rani) October 7, 2020

A few fans are also thanking the towel for which Shukla had come out shirtless giving fans the ultimate hot content they were waiting for.

Apart from his body, the TV actor is also making headlines for his flirting with Telugu star Nikki Tamboli. The duo were seen exchanging flirtatious gestures.