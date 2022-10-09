Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s 5000 Dollar Shoes to MC Stan’s Bling, Celebs Up Their Style Game in the House

Bigg Boss has reached its 16th season, and the drama gets bigger and better. This season with 16 contestants vying for the title, it’s only natural that they do it in style. The previous seasons have been known for stars such as Hina Khan, Rubina Malik sashaying every corner of the Bigg Boss house looking fabulous in varied outfits.

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan had also mentioned once that she didn’t repeat a single outfit during her Bigg Boss stint. Well, this season there are a lot of stylish contenders who are making a fashion statement in their own cool way.

In the first week of this season, singer and boxer Abdu Rozik’s white shoes with his name inscribed in gold cost 5000 dollars. Whereas MC Stan has been flaunting his statement jewellery pieces set in diamonds. While actors such as Shalin Banot, Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta are keeping it cool and casual in athleisure wear. Not far behind are actors Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sreejita De slaying it in a mixed bag of fun, chic and easy breezy silhouettes.

Tina Dutta and Sreejita De

TV actors Tina Dutta and Sreejita De’s desi game has been on point in the first week. Tina, who walked into the house in a red sari, has been seen donning Indian outfits such as lehenga sets and kurta sets in chic prints and embroidery. Similarly, Sreejita De’s traditional looks too have been a mood. Be it the black and red combination kurta set or her embellished lehenga set, Sreejita’s style is the perfect mood board this festive season.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Choti Sardani aka Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s captaincy skills may be in question but nobody can question her style. The actor cum lawyer has been bringing her fashion A game in the show. From oversized T-shirts paired with cycling shorts, tie-n-dye co-ord sets to kaftans and kurtas paired with jackets, Nimrit has been acing every look with panache.

Manya Singh

The former beauty pageant winner has been slaying it in sarees on the show. The six yards of sheer elegance featured varied colours and shimmer. She carried out the silhouette like a diva and looked radiant in pastel shades. We hope to see more from her wardrobe this season.

Shalin Banot and Gautam Singh Vig

The men of the hour, Shalin Banot and Gautan Singh Vig have their own style game going on. While Shalin has been keeping it simple and straightforward with his athleisure wear and chequered shirts, Gautam Singh Vig has been experimenting with funky prints and cool dhoti pants.

Soundarya Sharma

From oversized T-shirts to mini skirts paired with crop tops, Soundarya is bold in her fashion choices. The young actress has been keeping it fun and uber chic with her outfits. Over the weekend episode she turned on her desi glam with a colourful lehenga set.

Also Read: Sayani Gupta Birthday: Times the Actress Slayed it in Bold and Chic Styles

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here