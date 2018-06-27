English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bigg Boss Finalist Hina Khan Trolled Mercilessly For Her Monokini Pictures
Hina Khan is currently enjoying her beach vacay in Goa.
Image: Instagram/ Realhinakhan
Hina Khan is soaring high since her appearance on Bigg Boss 11. Television’s favourite bahu is currently in Goa with her beau Rocky Jaiswal on a beach vacay. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant stunned everyone by sharing pictures on Instagram handle showing off her toned body. Hina has posted many photos where she is seen beating the heat in a pool.
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some racy bikini-clad pictures of herself. The couple has been actively posting their holiday pictures on Instagram. Rocky Jaiswal’s Insta story also had some romantic photos and videos. Check out the all the pictures and videos of Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's Goan vacation here:
Hina can be seen beating the summer heat inside a pool in a black polka dotted bikini. Hina Khan has often been the victim of trolls. While none of her pictures captured her full look, some of her followers still found them objectionable and started trolling her mercilessly. "Please show some respect to our religion", said a troll.
Hina made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and after playing the lead role of Akshara for eight years, the actor quit the show. She then participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.
Also Watch
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some racy bikini-clad pictures of herself. The couple has been actively posting their holiday pictures on Instagram. Rocky Jaiswal’s Insta story also had some romantic photos and videos. Check out the all the pictures and videos of Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's Goan vacation here:
Hina can be seen beating the summer heat inside a pool in a black polka dotted bikini. Hina Khan has often been the victim of trolls. While none of her pictures captured her full look, some of her followers still found them objectionable and started trolling her mercilessly. "Please show some respect to our religion", said a troll.
Hina made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and after playing the lead role of Akshara for eight years, the actor quit the show. She then participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone
- Bigg Boss Finalist Hina Khan Trolled Mercilessly For Her Monokini Pictures
- FIFA World Cup 2018: New Ball to be Used for Knockout Phase
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics