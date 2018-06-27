Bigg Boss Finalist Hina Khan Trolled Mercilessly For Her Monokini Pictures

#GoaDiaries let’s swimmmmm 🏊‍♂️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 26, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

Hina Khan is soaring high since her appearance on Bigg Boss 11. Television’s favourite bahu is currently in Goa with her beau Rocky Jaiswal on a beach vacay. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant stunned everyone by sharing pictures on Instagram handle showing off her toned body. Hina has posted many photos where she is seen beating the heat in a pool.The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some racy bikini-clad pictures of herself. The couple has been actively posting their holiday pictures on Instagram. Rocky Jaiswal’s Insta story also had some romantic photos and videos. Check out the all the pictures and videos of Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's Goan vacation here:Hina can be seen beating the summer heat inside a pool in a black polka dotted bikini. Hina Khan has often been the victim of trolls. While none of her pictures captured her full look, some of her followers still found them objectionable and started trolling her mercilessly. "Please show some respect to our religion", said a troll.Hina made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and after playing the lead role of Akshara for eight years, the actor quit the show. She then participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.