Biju Festival 2022: Five Delicious Recipes of Tripura You Must try
1-MIN READ

Biju Festival 2022: Five Delicious Recipes of Tripura You Must try

Here's a look at five delicious delicacies of Tripura you must try on the auspicious occasion of the Biju Festival. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Biju Festival 2022: Tripura, also known as Queen of Eastern Hills, is undoubtedly popular for its food culture as its main cuisine are rice, fish, chicken, mutton, and pork

Lifestyle Desk

Biju is a well-known festival majorly celebrated by the Chakma community in Tripura to welcome the New Year. This occasion can be considered one of the most important celebrations in the northeastern state. It is perceived as a harvest festival, wherein the farmers worship god for the successful harvest and greet the spring season. This year, Biju falls on April 13, and is celebrated over three days.

Apart from the festivities, the main reason for being so desirable is the variety of food prepared during festival days. Tripura, also known as Queen of Eastern Hills, is undoubtedly popular for its food culture as its main cuisine are rice, fish, chicken, mutton, and pork.

Here’s a look at five delicious delicacies of Tripura you must try on the auspicious occasion of the Biju Festival:

  1. Mui Borok
    Mui Borok is the conventional dish of Tripura. It is prepared from the staple ingredient of Berma. Berma is a bit salty and a little spicy dried and fermented fish, cooked without oil, and is good for health.
  2. Gudok
    Another prominent cuisine in this northeastern state is gudok. It is prepared with fermented fish and boiling veggies.
  3. Mosdeng Serma
    It’s a chutney made from tomatoes that has a spicy and tangy flavour. It’s a quick and simple dish to prepare. It is also a popular side dish of Tripura and is common in every household, served with either rotis or rice.
  4. Bhangui
    Bhangui is a fundamental rice dish prepared with sun-dried rice boiled with ghee, ginger and onion. It is cooked in banana leaf to keep the nutrients of rice intact and also to bring about a special aroma to the food. Tripurians love to gorge on their well-prepared rice with meat and fish.
  5. Panch Phoron Tarkari
    It’s a Bengali-inspired dish prepared using vegetables like brinjal, pumpkins, potatoes, red chilli, bay leaves, green chilli, and turmeric powder. When done, locals like to devour it with paratha or puri.

Lifestyle Desk

April 13, 2022