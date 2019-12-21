Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Bilingual Kids are Strong, Creative Storytellers, Says Study

Bilingual children use as many words as monolingual children when telling a story, and demonstrate high levels of cognitive flexibility, a new study suggests.

IANS

Updated:December 21, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bilingual Kids are Strong, Creative Storytellers, Says Study
Representation purpose only. Avoid Harsh Sunlight: Avoid harsh sunlight at all costs. Buy the right UV protected sun glasses for yourself as well as your child and never step out with your child in the sun without UV+ shades. Make him/her wear a hat to up your ante.

Bilingual children use as many words as monolingual children when telling a story, and demonstrate high levels of cognitive flexibility, a new study suggests.

"We found that the number of words that bilingual children use in their stories is highly correlated with their cognitive flexibility--the ability to switch between thinking about different concepts," said study lead author Elena Nicoladis from University of Alberta in Canada.

"This suggests that bilinguals are adept at using the medium of storytelling. The results suggest that parents of bilingual children do not need to be concerned about long-term school achievement," Nicoladis said in a paper published in the journal Language, Cognition and Neuroscience.

"In a storytelling context, bilingual kids are able to use this flexibility to convey stories in creative ways," Nicoladis added.

The researchers examined a group of French-English bilingual children who have been taught two languages since birth, rather than learning a second language later in life.

Results show that bilingual children used just as many words to tell a story in English as monolingual children.

Participants also used just as many words in French as they did in English when telling a story.

According to the researchers, previous research has shown that bilingual children score lower than monolingual children on traditional vocabulary tests, meaning this results are changing our understanding of multiple languages and cognition in children.

This research used a new, highly sensitive measure for examining cognitive flexibility, examining a participant's ability to switch between games with different rules, while maintaining accuracy and reaction time.

This study builds on previous research examining vocabulary in bilingual children who have learned English as a second language.

"Learning a word is related to how much time you spend in each language. For bilingual children, time is split between languages. So, unsurprisingly, they tend to have lower vocabularies in each of their languages," Nicoladis said.

"However, this research shows that as a function of storytelling, bilingual children are equally strong as monolingual children," Nicoladis added.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram