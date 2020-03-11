Take the pledge to vote

Billie Eilish Strips Down in Concert to Protest Body Shaming

At a recent show in Miami, the singer proceeded to take her shirt off and stripped down until she was in just her underwear.

Trending Desk

March 11, 2020
At only 18, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has managed to become an inspirational figure for many people globally. The icon status was achieved not only because of her lyrics that reach out to those feeling alone or suffering from anxiety, but also because of how she deals with negativity.

Early on, the singer had revealed that she wore baggy clothes to protect herself from being ‘slut-shamed’. Now, the Grammy winner has come forward to slam the body shamers head-on.

During her ongoing World Tour, ‘Where do we go?’ Billie took off her shirt, while an empowering verse was read out as a voiceover. For the first night of the concert in Miami, Billie stripped in a short video that was played in between songs.

Excerpt of the lines read, “Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching always”.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why?” the poem further read.

After the verse comes to an end, the 18-year-old takes off her shirt and lowers herself in a dark grimy liquid.

The video was shared widely by her fans on social media platforms.

While one Twitter user called the act “insane”, another posted the entire video.

Some Billie Eilish fans also shared the lyrics of the poem that was read.

