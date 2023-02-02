The 24×7 work culture has significantly impacted our lifestyle and daily routine. Many of us adjust our routine according to our office hours. As night shifts have become quite common across industries these days, our eating habits and sleep cycle have also changed to a large extent. Late night snacking is quite common among those who work in late night shifts in offices. The change in the natural sleep cycle makes night shift workers more prone to develop mood disorders, including depression and anxiety.

A recent study suggests that individuals who work in night shifts can reduce frequent mood swings and episodes of anxiety or depression by avoiding binge eating during night.

Dr Uma Naidoo, a faculty member at Harvard Medical School, Boston, United States, and an expert in nutritional psychiatry, recently shared the findings of a study highlighting the importance of the natural sleep cycle in a person’s life. The circadian rhythm of the body that maintains the pattern of sleeping and waking, when misaligned can result in developing negative health consequences, Dr Naidoo wrote on Instagram.

In order to find a resolution to the issue, the researchers evaluated if eating during the daytime can help mitigate health risks or prevent mood vulnerability. The research report said, “Simulated night work with daytime and nighttime eating increased depression-like mood levels by 26.2 per cent and anxiety-like mood levels by 16.1 per cent compared to baseline.”

For conducting the study, 19 adults were selected and they were asked to consume meals as per a 28-hour cycle (including day and night) or 24-hour cycle (only during the day).

Notably, the increase in mood vulnerability or depression and anxiety levels was not observed in those night shift workers who consumed meals during daytime. Thereby, the result is deemed a possible ‘meal timing intervention’ that can prove to be beneficial for those working during the odd hours. Besides night shift workers, daytime eating can also prove to be beneficial for those who undergo frequent jet lags. Seemingly, there needs to be more research done to substantiate the findings of the study. But, the research lays out the foundation to find out the connection between eating and sleep cycle as well as how both factors are extremely essential for mental health.

