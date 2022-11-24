Bio-Remodelling: Benefits, Risks, and Its Side-Effects

Bio-remodelling is frequently thought of as a type of dermal filler, but it is used for more than just filling lines and wrinkles. Rather, it should be seen as a general skin rejuvenation procedure that strengthens, hydrates, and firms the skin. The procedure stimulates the skin’s innate capacity for healing and leads to general skin tightening and anti-ageing, enhancing the skin’s quality and texture.

Although the product does not stay in the body for long, unlike dermal fillers the results last longer. This is because the injections stimulate the skin’s natural production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. These decline naturally as we age, and the treatment aims to stop and reverse this typical chain of ageing.

BENEFITS OF BIO-REMODELLING

It is a method of treating underlying skin changes. If the patient is being treated with bio-remodelling injections, most patients will likely have dermal filler treatment less frequently. The following are some of the advantages of having bio-remodelling injections:

Minimally invasive treatment Suitable for most people Stimulates the production of elastin and collagen Improves skin laxity, firmness, and elasticity Hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin from the inside, improving skin texture and tone. Regular use will not increase facial volume or make you appear overfilled.

RISKS AND SIDE-EFFECTS OF BIO-REMODELLING

Injections of bio-remodelling substances are clinically and scientifically proven treatments for treating and preventing skin ageing. It is important to note that, as with any medical procedure, there are risks, even if they are rare.

Risks could include:

Swelling and redness at the injection site

Persistent lumps last for more than 24 hours

Skin infection is relatively rare when using a clean injection technique.

Vascular occlusion: Due to the depth of injection sites used for bio-remodelling injections, the risk of vascular occlusion is extremely low.

The most common side effect is raised bumps at the injection site, which usually go away in 24 to 48 hours but can last up to a week if the injections are too superficial.

Bruising is a minor side effect that may occur but usually goes away within a few days.

