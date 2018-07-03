English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Are Having a Splendid Family Time in UK; See Pics
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently enjoying their family vacation in USA.
When it comes to vacations, celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover sure know how to do them right. The duo, who completed two years of marriage on April 30, are currently enjoying a family vacation in London accompanied by Bipasha's father, mother and sister.
The two, who often post pictures of themselves on their respective social media accounts, were snapped taking a tour of the city, spending some precious moments with family members and friends by their side.
Take a look.
From visiting Windsor castle, Stonehenge to soaking up the sun in London, Bipasha's pictures on her Instagram handle showcase her being all touristy, enjoying her vacay thoroughly.
Take a look.
Like always, both Bipasha and Karan got innumerable occassions to goof around the city and shower some love on each other. They also put up pictures of their 'monkey-love' on their Instagram handles. Take a look.
While on vacay, Bipasha and others celebrated the actress' father's birthday which they rang in with dinner and the usual cake-cutting ceremony. She captioned the picture "Happy Birthday Papa. There is never a dull moment around you for anyone...you have given us the best in life... you are the bestest dad ever. You deserve only the best. Best of everything. Love you loads. (sic)."
