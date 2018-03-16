AIFWAW18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga

Actress Bipasha Basu was elegance personified in a coral red ensemble as she confidently walked the ramp for designer duo Karishma-Deepa Sondhi on Day 2 of FDCI Amazon India Fashion WeekDressed in the intricately embroidered lehenga from the designers 'Rashbhari' line, Bipasha was a sight to behold as she took to the ramp, posing for the shutterbugs with great style and poise.While speaking to the media at the post show briefing, Bipasha expressed her views about the collection. She said, “It’s made for the modern, Indian woman. Very beautiful, happy colours, also, lovely craftsmanship. The hand-work is beautiful.”“Coral red, red being my favourite colour, I am really happy that they chose this for me,” Bipasha added.Bipasha, who was a model before she took to acting as a profession, also spoke about pre-show and during the show jitters. She revealed that even after all these years of modelling and taking to the ramp, she still felt nervous. She added that while walking in heels is extremely difficult, it is the models who make things look effortless and beautiful on the ramp.Giving out some valuable tips to aspiring models, Bipasha said, “When we were modelling m, fashion Fraternity was still booming, but now its gone leaps and beyond.” “This is a very serious and challenging profession now. You have to be a great personality. You have to look your best, you have to look after your skin, body, diet and health.” “Eat the right kind of food and stay fit,” Bipasha added.Karishma and Deepa Sondhi’s 'Rashbhari' collection was about a young, peppy woman who wears flattering silhouettes but with a traditional twist. The collection emphasised on the idea that fashion is nothing to be stressed about, it’s something to be enjoyed.A melange of all things delightful, Karishma & Deepa Sondhi's latest offering featured silhouettes that are contemporary yet rooted in tradition with splashes of colors that invoke the feeling of a garden in full bloom.(Photo: Karishma-Deepa Sondhi showcase their line 'Rasbhari' at AIFW A/W '18/ Yogen Shah)Handcrafted embroideries and textures, an expertise of this designer duo, they recreated the beauty of nature in all its feminine glory, using a pot-pourri of crystal beads, French knots, cutdana, thread-work, dori-work, glass and metal beads, and a playful twist on tassels that are sprinkled across the entire showcase.