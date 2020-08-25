Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bipasha Basu Proves She Still Has the Most Killer Body in Bollywood, Watch Her Workout Video

Sharing a sneak peek into her work routine, Bipasha Basu expressed her thoughts on Instagram.

IANS

Updated:August 25, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
Amid the ongoing COVID lockdown, actress Bipasha Basu has been using the time to reconnect with herself, and attain better mental and spiritual health.

Sharing a sneak peek into her work routine, Bipasha expressed her thoughts on Instagram.

"This time, so referred to as lockdown, has been a time for reconnection for me. Reconnecting with my true self, reconnecting with every part of my home, reconnecting with the gift of life. Grateful for each day of my life… Using this time to better myself not just physically but mentally and spiritually too. Each day is a learning experience," she wrote, using the hashtags: #loveyourself, #loveall, #lovelife, #gratitude and #reconnecting.

The actress also posted a video in which she can be seen working out in her living room without equipment. She does a combination of lunges, stretches, and core-strengthening exercises.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

For her workout session, Bipasha wore a pink tank top and a pair of black tights. She completed her look with her hair in a bun.

The actress was recently seen in the web series "Dangerous" along with husband Karan Singh Grover.

