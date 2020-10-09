Take the pledge to vote

Bipasha Basu Relives Memories of Last Year's Durga Puja Festivity

Bipasha Basu shared photos from the sindoor khela ritual from last year's Durga Puja festival with husband Karan Singh Grover.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
Actress Bipasha Basu on Thursday shared photographs from her Durga Puja celebrations of last year with husband Karan Singh Grover, relatives and friends.

Bipasha took to her verified Instagram account to share photographs from the ritual of sindoor khela, a practice where on the day of Dashami/Dusshera married women smear vermilion on each other's foreheads and faces before the idol of Ma Durga, after which the idol is immersed.

"Memories of the same day last year 8th October 2019. #shindoorkhela #durgapuja #withmyfamily #withmyfriends," captioned the actress.

A few days back, the actress shared a stunning monochrome photo in a black dress, posing for a shoot.

#loveyourself

On the work front, Bipasha was recently seen in the web series "Dangerous", which marked her debut on the digital platform and a comeback to acting after 5 years.

