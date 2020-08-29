Bipasha Basu Shares Empowering Message on Self-love With Bareback Photo on Instagram

Actress Bipasha Basu has shared an empowering message on self-love for women in her new social media post. Bipasha's new Instagram picture has the actress flaunting a bareback, even as she turns at the camera and smiles.

"Dear Woman. Sometimes you will be just too much of a woman... Too smart, Too beautiful, Too strong, Too much of something that makes a man feel like you have to be less of a woman. The biggest mistake that you can make is removing jewels from your own crown to make it easier for a man to carry.

"When this happens... I need you to understand... You do not need a smaller crown... You need a man with bigger hands -- Amazing anonymous quote #loveyourself," she wrote.

Bipasha recently made her acting comeback with digital show Dangerous, which also features her husband, Karan Singh Grover. The show marked their reunion five years after they starred together in the film Alone.

Talking about reuniting with her husband on the sets again, Bipasha told us, “He’s a lot of fun on set. He's my entertainment at home, definitely. I don't need anybody else, because Karan entertains me all the time at home. But on set, he entertains everybody. He understands that when I'm doing a serious scene I need a little bit of peace and quiet. So basically, the dynamics on the sets would be only 1% of the husband and wife. It's 99% of the actor first.”