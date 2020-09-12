Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Bipasha Basu Shares Her Hair Hack of Applying Onion Juice to Her Scalp

Bipasha Basu has shared her hair hack in a recent Instagram post and fans can't thank her enough for the tip.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bipasha Basu Shares Her Hair Hack of Applying Onion Juice to Her Scalp
Credits- Instagram

Actress Bipasha Basu relies on natural homemade remedies to keep her hair healthy. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram account and shared her hair hack of using onion juice.

"Onion Juice!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she captioned a video that shows her applying onion juice to her scalp, tagging it with #loveyourself, #bbbeautyhacks and #healthyhair.

Fans thanked Bipasha for sharing her beauty secret. "Wow. I will also apply now," a user commented.

"It feels good to see celebrities like you believing in the power of home-made products," another one wrote.

Bipasha has been using the lockdown period to workout and has shared glimpses of her routine. Recently she shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen working out in her living room. The actress does a combination of lunges, stretches, and core-strengthening exercises without any equipment.

She also gave her fans a sneak-peak into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Karan Singh Grover.

On the professional front, she recently shared screen space with her husband Karan Singh Grover in the thriller series, "Dangerous". The digital show marked the return of the duo after five years since they starred together in the film Alone.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading