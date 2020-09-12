Bipasha Basu Shares Her Hair Hack of Applying Onion Juice to Her Scalp

Actress Bipasha Basu relies on natural homemade remedies to keep her hair healthy. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram account and shared her hair hack of using onion juice.

"Onion Juice!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she captioned a video that shows her applying onion juice to her scalp, tagging it with #loveyourself, #bbbeautyhacks and #healthyhair.

Fans thanked Bipasha for sharing her beauty secret. "Wow. I will also apply now," a user commented.

"It feels good to see celebrities like you believing in the power of home-made products," another one wrote.

Bipasha has been using the lockdown period to workout and has shared glimpses of her routine. Recently she shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen working out in her living room. The actress does a combination of lunges, stretches, and core-strengthening exercises without any equipment.

She also gave her fans a sneak-peak into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Karan Singh Grover.

On the professional front, she recently shared screen space with her husband Karan Singh Grover in the thriller series, "Dangerous". The digital show marked the return of the duo after five years since they starred together in the film Alone.