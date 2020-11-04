Bipasha Basu Shares Throwback Video from Karva Chauth Celebrations in 2019

Karva Chauth is a special day for married Indian women wishing for a healthy and long life for their husbands. The Hindu festival is celebrated by women by observing a day-long fast and following some rituals. Celebrity couples are also excited to celebrate this day. Actress Bipasha Basu shared a throwback video of her Karva Chauth puja from last year on Instagram.

Bipasha married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016 and since then the two have been setting couple goals for netizens. In her recent post, Bipasha posted a video of the moon sighting from Karva Chauth last year. The tradition of moon sighting involves looking at the moon through a sieve and then looking at the husband. It is after this ritual that the wives break their fast.

In the video shared by Bipasha, the actor explains that the couple literally chased the moon and broke their fast on the street as they had a family dinner planned post the ritual. “Things I make @iamksgofficial do and he always encourages my enthusiasm in everything,” it read. Bipasha also said that the couple fasts together every year to celebrate their togetherness and love. The Dhoom 2 actress is seen in a white suit with red lipstick while Karan is wearing pants, t-shirt and a jacket.

The couple was showered with love and praise by netizens. One fan commented, “May God bless you with eons of happiness.” Another fan said, “I wish Karan would wear desi attire to match up!”

“You both are looking super cute together,” said another fan.

The 41-year-old actress has been posting throwback videos of festivities from last year since the pandemic this year has restricted most of the large gatherings. Bipasha had shared a video from 2019’s Durga Puja in October. In the video, Karan and Bipasha can be seen putting sindoor on each other’s faces. While Karan puts sindoor on Bipasha’s hair parting, his wife playfully applies the red colour on his face.