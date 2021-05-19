Birthday Special: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s All-time Treasured Dialogues

Bollywood’s gangster Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns 47 today and on this occasion, here is a tribute to the actor with his greatest dialogues of all time. With his commendable acting chops and unique dialogue delivery, which is loaded with style and humor, his several dialogues from iconic movies are a treat to listen.

The list begins with:

Baap ka, Bhai ka, Dada ka, sabka badla lega tera Faizal

Jise Zindagi ki parvaah hoti hai, maa kasam maarne ka maza usi ko aata hai

Pehle to main bhi sharif hua tha, par sharafat se apni kabhi nahi bani

Bhagwan ke bharose mat baithye, kya pata bhagwan humare bharose baitha ho

Kafan mein pocket nahi hota aur upar account transfer nahi hota

Car-ein hai bahut zyada par tel bahut kam hai, issi liye Iraq par giraye gaye itne bam hai

Karachi se log Eid manane apno mai andrune mulk ja rahe hai, cameraman Kamil Yusuf ke sath, chandnawab Karachi….

Yeah dhande mai do cheezo pr kabhi bharosa nhi karna chahiye, ek to khud se paida hone wale kauf pe, aur dusra kisi ke sath pe

Ek hi jaan hai ya to allah lega ya mohalla

Nafrat badi aasani se bik jati hai lekin mohabbat

Nawazuddin made his Bollywood debut from Aamir Khan’s ‘Sarfarosh,’ wherein he had got a brief role. In 2012, Nawazuddin Siddiqui earned critical acclaim for his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur series of films, it was after this film he received the onscreen gangster persona. Before Gangs of Wasseypur, he worked in films like The Lunchbox, Peepli Live, The Bypass,and Manto.

Nawazuddin’s commercial work includes Munna Michael, Housefull 4, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Kick, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Netflix series Sacred Games is cited as one of the best performances of the actor. He also played the role of a don in the international series McMafia, which went ahead to win Best Drama Series at International Emmy Awards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here