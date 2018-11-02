GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bismillah! Art Exhibition '786' Opens in Delhi

Curated by Eram Khan, a group exhibition titled "786", showcasing multidisciplinary works by over 20 artists, kicked off on Friday till November 8th at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS)

IANS

Updated:November 2, 2018, 5:32 PM IST
A group exhibition titled "786", showcasing multidisciplinary works by over 20 artists, kicked off on Friday at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS) here.

The show has been curated by Erum Khan.

"The numeric representation of 'Bismillahir-Rahmanir-Rahim' in Arabic, the opening phase of the Holy Quran, represents acknowledgement to the merciful and benevolent divine spiritual power," she said in her curatorial note.

The participating artists are Abhiraj Gill, Arka Ghosh, Chandra Kishore, Kajal, Harjit Dhillon, Hari Singh, Jyoti Saini Siddiqui, Jyoti Singh, Pawan Verma, Mohan Lal, Monika Singh Maurya, Neetu Singh, Pooja Anand, Rajani Agarwal, Ritika Dhingra, Priyadarshi Gautam, Razi Khan, S. Brahmi, Sabita Goel, Sulbha Joshi, Swati Sanil and Vikas Arya.

The exhibition will run until November 8.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
