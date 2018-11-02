English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bismillah! Art Exhibition '786' Opens in Delhi
Curated by Eram Khan, a group exhibition titled "786", showcasing multidisciplinary works by over 20 artists, kicked off on Friday till November 8th at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS)
786 Artwork
A group exhibition titled "786", showcasing multidisciplinary works by over 20 artists, kicked off on Friday at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS) here.
The show has been curated by Erum Khan.
"The numeric representation of 'Bismillahir-Rahmanir-Rahim' in Arabic, the opening phase of the Holy Quran, represents acknowledgement to the merciful and benevolent divine spiritual power," she said in her curatorial note.
The participating artists are Abhiraj Gill, Arka Ghosh, Chandra Kishore, Kajal, Harjit Dhillon, Hari Singh, Jyoti Saini Siddiqui, Jyoti Singh, Pawan Verma, Mohan Lal, Monika Singh Maurya, Neetu Singh, Pooja Anand, Rajani Agarwal, Ritika Dhingra, Priyadarshi Gautam, Razi Khan, S. Brahmi, Sabita Goel, Sulbha Joshi, Swati Sanil and Vikas Arya.
The exhibition will run until November 8.
