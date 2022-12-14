Bitter Gourd Juice: Know Ingredients And Make It At Home

You must’ve surely heard your parents talk about the numerous health benefits of bitter gourd, popularly known as Karela in India. Loaded with nutrients like potassium, vitamin C, iron, and magnesium, to name a few, this vegetable is highly beneficial in improving one’s overall health.

If you are a diabetic, you must add bitter gourd juice to your diet. Due to its high nutritious value, bitter gourd or karela juice helps control blood sugar levels. So, take a look at the ingredients and recipe for making bitter gourd juice at home to promote better immunity and good health.

Bitter Gourd Juice Ingredients

2 bitter gourds

1 ginger

2 tbsp of lemon juice

½ teaspoon of turmeric powder

½ teaspoon of black salt

Salt as per taste

1 cup of water

Honey (optional)

Mint leaves (optional)

Bitter Gourd Juice Recipe

Firstly, cut the bitter gourds into small pieces. Make sure to not remove the skin as it is full of nutrients.

Once you have cut them into pieces, add them, along with ginger, to the mixer. After extracting the juice, add some water to the mixture and blend it well.

Now, pour the juice into a jar. Add the remaining ingredients, including turmeric powder, lemon juice, black salt, and mint leaves, to the mixture and stir it well.

Check the consistency of the juice and if required, add more water to the mixture.

Now, check the salt and flavour of the juice as per your taste.

The healthy juice is best served fresh.

