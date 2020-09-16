Black Friday 2020: Shopaholics Wonder If They Will Have a Sale This Year Due to Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has surely led us all to cancel our vacation plans, attending concert plans and much more. It has also affected your favourite retailers to hold their sale events.

However, now that we have survived more than half of this year, we can hear the distant jingle bell. But most importantly our inner shopaholic has started having visions of the giant sale boards of the most awaited shopping event, Black Friday.

So will we have the Black Friday sale this year?

Well if we go according to news reports, yes it is definitely on and many brands are already working on the sale deals for customers. However, this year will be different for obvious reasons, with social distancing rules and face masks being made mandatory. It will be a challenge for the stores to make sure that the rules are being followed since we are all aware of the tsunami of customers that the Black Friday sales invite.

The day is also dreaded by the police force since it is also known as one of the violent days. A report by The Balance says, “According to data analysis by The Hustle, there have been 11 deaths and more than 100 injuries on Black Friday since 2006.”

It is also reported that Black Friday got its name after the Philadelphia Police Department had used it to describe the shopping chaos at downtown stores.

The massive crowd is generated due to some attractive deals and who does not want to fulfil their dear ones’ Christmas Wishlist?

The Black Friday sale evokes the image of giant Macy’s parade which comes after the Thanksgiving Day is celebrated in the end of November in the United States. The period after Thanksgiving Day is known as the official Christmas season. The first Friday after thanksgiving is celebrated as the Black Friday sale, which has become one of the most profitable days of the year for brands.