English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Black Madonna Posters With Rainbow Halos Spell Trouble
Artist Elzbieta Podlesna put up posters of the revered Black Madonna that showed the Virgin Mary and Jesus with rainbows from the LGBT flag as the halos
Artist Elzbieta Podlesna put up posters of the revered Black Madonna that showed the Virgin Mary and Jesus with rainbows from the LGBT flag as the halos
Loading...
Polish police say Elzbieta Podlesna put up posters of the revered Black Madonna that showed the Virgin Mary and Jesus with rainbows from the LGBT flag as the halos. This can lead to two years in prison for the artist for offending religious feelings.
The 51-year-old artist was detained by authorities as she returned from an Amnesty International advocacy tour.
Podlesna put up the posters in the small city of Plock in Poland. The poster has drawn fierce opposition across Poland, where the depiction of the Virgin Mary and Jesus is iconic and revered by Catholics. The Black Madonna resides in the Jasna Gora monastery, one of the holiest shrines in Poland.
Police claim they have found even more posters on searching her car and home, the CNN reported.
CNN identified Podlesna because she has agreed to reveal her name to the media. Normally under Polish law, it is illegal to report the name of a suspect until the trial is over.
Her lawyer, Radoslaw Baszuk, told CNN they plan on fighting the charges in court. He argued the way in which these paintings were presented, they didn't publicly insult or desecrate a religious image.
"(She) has not admitted to committing the crime," her lawyer, Radoslaw Baszuk told CNN. "That does not mean that she did not deny participation in this event."
"No whim of freedom and 'tolerance' gives anyone the right to offend the feelings of believers," Polish Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski tweeted.
Amnesty International said Podlesna was detained for her "peaceful activism".
The 51-year-old artist was detained by authorities as she returned from an Amnesty International advocacy tour.
Podlesna put up the posters in the small city of Plock in Poland. The poster has drawn fierce opposition across Poland, where the depiction of the Virgin Mary and Jesus is iconic and revered by Catholics. The Black Madonna resides in the Jasna Gora monastery, one of the holiest shrines in Poland.
Police claim they have found even more posters on searching her car and home, the CNN reported.
CNN identified Podlesna because she has agreed to reveal her name to the media. Normally under Polish law, it is illegal to report the name of a suspect until the trial is over.
Her lawyer, Radoslaw Baszuk, told CNN they plan on fighting the charges in court. He argued the way in which these paintings were presented, they didn't publicly insult or desecrate a religious image.
"(She) has not admitted to committing the crime," her lawyer, Radoslaw Baszuk told CNN. "That does not mean that she did not deny participation in this event."
"No whim of freedom and 'tolerance' gives anyone the right to offend the feelings of believers," Polish Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski tweeted.
Amnesty International said Podlesna was detained for her "peaceful activism".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Has the Most Epic Reaction to Deepika Padukone's Met Gala Look
- Google Makes a Privacy Pitch, After Facebook Tried to Convince us Conversations Are Meant to be Private
- Akshay Kumar Heads Out to a Mission in This New Picture from Sooryavanshi Sets, See Pic
- Later, Gator! Woman Pulls Out Live Crocodile from Pants at Traffic Stop By Cop
- IPL 2019 | Tahir Becomes Seventh Bowler to Complete 300 T20 Wickets
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results