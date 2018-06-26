Black Panther Costume Finds a Home at Washington DC Museum

The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC has announced it's acquired a host of objects from "Black Panther," including the hero costume worn by Chadwick Boseman, with plans for putting them all on display soon to be revealed.Other objects include a shooting script co-signed by director and co-writer Ryan Coogler along with other producers and co-writers; two pages of a spec script; and 24 high-res production photographs.Featuring the first superhero of African descent, "Black Panther," says the museum, can be credited with providing "a fuller story of black culture and identity" than what has historically been found in the film industry -- exemplifying one of the goals of the museum itself.The museum is currently preparing the inaugural edition of the Smithsonian African American Film Festival, which runs October 24-27. While the museum has yet to communicate details of when the "Black Panther" objects will go on display, it is likely the festival will serve as an occasion for doing so.Plans to permanently display the objects are likewise said to be under consideration by the museum.The film festival's website, www.nmaahc.si.edu/filmfest, will be updated regularly with programming news leading up to the event.