Black Rice to Black Garlic, Try These Foods With Major Health Benefits

The antioxidant glory goes to leafy greens, but black-coloured foods can also be high in health-promoting elements. Anthocyanins — pigments found in black, blue, and purple whole foods — have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease and some types of cancer, as well as, make your skin glow.

Black Rice

This ancient grain, like brown rice, is high in vegetarian protein, but it’s harder and nuttier. For a nutritious breakfast, mix cooked black rice, milk, fruit, chopped nuts, and a little honey, or add it to salads for a chewy texture. Because of their strong antioxidant and fibre content, they possess cancer-fighting properties. They’re excellent in puddings, stir-fries, risotto, porridge, noodles, and bread.

Black Daal

A surprise that’s a little closer to home! Black dal has been used by Indians for centuries. They’re used to make gravies and mixed dal meals. They’re high in fibre, iron, folate, and protein, and they’re also tasty.

Black Mission Figs

They’re sweet and jammy, plus they’re loaded with bone-boosting nutrients. Dried figs are also lower in sugar than raisins or dates. To balance the bitterness, slice fresh figs and spread them on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or soak dried figs in boiling water for ten minutes, chop them, and sauté with greens.

Black Garlic

Although all garlic includes allicin, a compound associated with heart health, the black stuff has a milder flavour that appeals to garlic-sensitive people. To add richness to salad dressings, crush roasted garlic cloves, spray with olive oil, season with salt, and spread on crusty bread.

Black grapes

Black grapes have a sweet taste and include lutein and zeaxanthin that help to prevent macular degeneration and retinal damage. Grapes contain resveratrol, which has anti-cancer properties as well as a significant preventive effect on heart health by decreasing LDL levels. Proanthocyanidins, which are abundant in this fruit, are also beneficial to skin health. Salads, smoothies, jams, and even curd rice are some of the uses for black grapes.

