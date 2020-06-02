Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

#BlackOutTuesday: Indian Celebs Raise Their Voice Against Racism

The stars are registering their protest and expressing their solidarity with the protesters citizens by sharing a black picture on the social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 2, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
#BlackOutTuesday: Indian Celebs Raise Their Voice Against Racism
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in Minneapolis has left the world in a state of shock. There have been widespread protests against the incident across the United States. An autopsy report on Monday confirmed that Floyd died in a homicide that involved “neck compression.”

Celebrities such as Rihanna, Drake and Katie Perry have come together for the #BlackoutTuesday movement. A number of Indian celebs have also spoken out against the atrocities against black people.

The stars are registering their protest and expressing their solidarity with the protesters citizens by sharing a black picture on the social media.

TV and movie star Hina Khan shared an all-black picture on her Instagram raising her voice against racial atrocities. “Black Lives Matter #BlackOutTuesday #WeStandInSolidarity #NoRoomForRacism #ICantBreathe,” she captioned it.

Dancer and actress Nora Fatehi also registered her protest with an all-black picture and the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday.

View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday ✊🏽✊🏼✊✊🏿

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Joining her in the cause is movie actress and reality show judge Neha Dhupia, who shared the picture writing, “#blackouttuesday #theshowmustbepaused.”

View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday #theshowmustbepaused

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Angad Bedi shared a picture of the Minnesota policeman who is accused of killing George Floyd. “Looking at this face #lcantbreathe as it’s the face of #racism and crime.. #black is not!! Rip #georgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #blackouttuesday #alllivesmatter,” Bedi wrote in the caption.

The call for Black Out Tuesday was raised by the American music industry, which felt it was necessary to dedicate a day to all the innocent black people who have died because of racism.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading