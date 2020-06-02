BlackOutTuesday: Indian Celebs Raise Their Voice Against Racism

The death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in Minneapolis has left the world in a state of shock. There have been widespread protests against the incident across the United States. An autopsy report on Monday confirmed that Floyd died in a homicide that involved “neck compression.”

Celebrities such as Rihanna, Drake and Katie Perry have come together for the #BlackoutTuesday movement. A number of Indian celebs have also spoken out against the atrocities against black people.

The stars are registering their protest and expressing their solidarity with the protesters citizens by sharing a black picture on the social media.

TV and movie star Hina Khan shared an all-black picture on her Instagram raising her voice against racial atrocities. “Black Lives Matter #BlackOutTuesday #WeStandInSolidarity #NoRoomForRacism #ICantBreathe,” she captioned it.

Dancer and actress Nora Fatehi also registered her protest with an all-black picture and the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday.

Joining her in the cause is movie actress and reality show judge Neha Dhupia, who shared the picture writing, “#blackouttuesday #theshowmustbepaused.”

Angad Bedi shared a picture of the Minnesota policeman who is accused of killing George Floyd. “Looking at this face #lcantbreathe as it’s the face of #racism and crime.. #black is not!! Rip #georgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #blackouttuesday #alllivesmatter,” Bedi wrote in the caption.

The call for Black Out Tuesday was raised by the American music industry, which felt it was necessary to dedicate a day to all the innocent black people who have died because of racism.

